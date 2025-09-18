Purdy said after Thursday's practice that his turf toe variant is a day-to-day concern, and he's "gotta see at game time how I feel" Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Purdy was able to throw among other activity for a second consecutive session Thursday, potentially paving the way for him to miss just one game as a result of the toe injury. Purdy's activity level will be revealed on the 49ers' second Week 3 practice report, but if he goes down as a limited participant again, he'll have one more chance to put himself in a position to be available this weekend. Mac Jones is in line to start Sunday if Purdy cannot.