Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Purdy (ankle) "is not guaranteed to make it back" for a Week 13 road matchup with the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Purdy wasn't able to practice during Week 12 prep due to an ankle injury and as a result was ruled out for Sunday's showdown with the Seahawks. Schefter noted that Purdy developed a "mid-ankle sprain that swelled up on him" this week, which is threatening a multi-game absence. For as long as Purdy is sidelined, Mac Jones will step in and direct the 49ers offense.