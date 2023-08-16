Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he hasn't made a decision on whether or not Purdy and the rest of the 49ers starters will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy didn't suit up for preseason Week 1, but as of Monday, the 49ers cleared him for all activity following his recovery from March surgery on his right throwing elbow, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. If Shanahan decides not to risk Purdy's health Saturday, the duo of Trey Lance and Sam Darnold likely will split quarterback reps like they did in the team's exhibition opener. Beyond this weekend, Purdy's next chance for game action lands on Friday, Aug. 25 versus the Chargers.