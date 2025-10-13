Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy (toe) will be evaluated Wednesday to see if the quarterback will be able to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Since aggravating a turf toe injury Week 4, Purdy hasn't mixed into any drills, but he resumed conditioning work on the side last Thursday, signaling that he's making progress in his recovery. He's missed four games in all due to the health concern (Weeks 2-3 and 5-6), with backup Mac Jones filling in well during Purdy's absence. If Purdy is able to practice Wednesday, he could be on a path to return to action this coming Sunday versus the Falcons.