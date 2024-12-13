Purdy completed 14 of 31 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for three yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Purdy was able to engineer a short 39-yard drive on the 49ers' second possession that culminated in a field goal, but San Francisco punted the other six times it had the ball in the first half. After another modest 34-yard march that led to three more points to open the second half, Purdy scuffled throughout most of the rest of the contest and also threw an interception at the Rams' goal line on a deep shot to Jauan Jennings with just over five minutes remaining in the game. The Rams would subsequently embark on a marathon 13-play drive that left Purdy with just 11 seconds to try and get the 50 yards necessary for a potential game-winning score, but he threw incomplete and took a sack on the final two plays. Purdy has now thrown for 159 yards or fewer in three of his past four games heading into a Week 16 road trip to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 22.