The 49ers selected Purdy in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 262nd overall.

And so Purdy becomes Mr. Irrelevant in this draft class as the former Iowa State quarterback heads to the Bay Area. Purdy had some hype as a potential early-round selection after a strong start to his career with the Cyclones, highlighted by throwing 27 touchdowns as a sophomore. Purdy didn't improve as an upper-classman, however, and his stock slid as a result. He lacks starter-level traits for an NFL quarterback, Purdy could become a solid backup down the line.