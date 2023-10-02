Purdy completed 20 of 21 pass attempts for 283 yards and a touchdown while scoring a second time on two rushing attempts that netted zero yards in Sunday's 35-16 win over Arizona.

Purdy didn't make the mistake of underestimating the Cardinals in a favored matchup the way the Cowboys had in a Week 3 upset loss. The 23-year-old didn't appear capable of making any mistakes Sunday after completing 95 percent of his attempts in a convincing division win. He even chipped in a late rushing touchdown -- his second of the season -- on a successful sneak attempt to put the Cardinals to away for good. Purdy will look to help the 49ers tie the all-time record for consecutive wins in the regular season (15) when the team hosts Dallas for a primetime matchup next Sunday.