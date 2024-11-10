Purdy completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 353 yards and two touchdowns while adding four rushing attempts for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Purdy tossed one of his finer games of the season Sunday, committing no turnovers while producing just one punting scenario on offense. The 24-year-old benefited from the return of Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), who not only keeps defenses honest with his rushing ability, but also provides another weapon for his quarterback as a receiver. Purdy set a new season high in terms of passing yards while coming just 15 yards short of his career-best mark. The Iowa State product will attempt to build off of this strong performance in a home tilt against the Seahawks next Sunday.