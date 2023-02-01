GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy continues to pursue opinions on how to proceed with the complete tear of the UCL that he sustained in his right elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss at Philadelphia, but the most likely scenario is surgery and a six-month recovery, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch specifically mentioned the InternalBrace repair, and coach Kyle Shanahan added Purdy's right throwing arm should return to full strength in time for training camp, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Shanahan also told Lombardi that the 49ers are comfortable with Trey Lance and Purdy as the team's top two quarterbacks for 2023. Considering Lance's right ankle and fibula are expected to be healed well in advance of the offseason program, he may be able to stave off Purdy once late July rolls around. Having said that, Purdy made a case to hold on to the starting gig next season after going 7-1 during his eight-game run with the job to wrap up the most recent campaign.