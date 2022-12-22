Purdy (oblique/ribs) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Despite undergoing practice limitations the last two weeks due to oblique and rib injuries that he picked up Week 14 against the Buccaneers, Purdy will continue to serve as the 49ers' starting quarterback. He hasn't been asked to do too much during back-to-back starts, completing 33 of 47 passes for 402 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while scoring a TD on the ground among his six rushes. Still, Purdy may have a rougher go of it Saturday against a Washington defense that has given up 200 (or more) passing yards to opposing QBs just once in the last five games.
