Purdy said Monday that he will not require any offseason procedures to address the turf toe injury that hampered him early during the 2025 campaign, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy's turf toe injury bother him as early as Week 1, and in conjunction with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder forced him to miss two games. In his return to action in Week 4 he then aggravated the toe issue, resulting in a six-game stretch on the sidelines. Purdy said he'll continue strengthening that toe this offseason, but that the issue won't cause him any limitations during team activities or require any medical procedures. Across his nine combined regular-season appearances and two playoff tilts, Purdy completed an impressive 230 of 342 pass attempts for 2,569 yards, 22 touchdowns and three INTs, also rushing 47 times for 208 yards and three scores. Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, however, Purdy's fantasy prospects look murky. George Kittle (Achilles) is recovering from a significant injury, while at wide receiver Jauan Jennings is staring down free agency and injuries consistently hampered Ricky Pearsall in 2025.