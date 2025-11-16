Purdy (toe) will be playing with no restrictions during Sunday's game against the Cardinals and will require no extra padding or a special shoe to protect his foot, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Glazer added that Purdy experienced more than a typical setback after aggravating the toe injury Week 4, though the quarterback was still able to avoid surgery. Purdy will be making his third start of the season Sunday while Mac Jones returns to the backup role.