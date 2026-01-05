San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he expects Purdy (shoulder) to be a full participant in practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Though Purdy took every snap in this past Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks, he sustained what Shanahan labeled as a "stinger" when he was hit by a defender on the 49ers' final offensive play of the game. Shanahan relayed that Purdy would have been able to return to the Week 18 contest had the 49ers gotten the ball back, and the coach was even more adamant in his conviction that the quarterback would be available for the postseason opener after Purdy checked out fine upon getting evaluated further following Saturday's game. Purdy concluded the regular season having completed 197 of 284 pass attempts (69.4 percent) for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 147 yards and three more scores on 33 carries across his nine appearances.