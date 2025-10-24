Purdy (toe) is not expected to start Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport added that Mac Jones is expected to make another start for San Francisco. Purdy has logged back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but it sounds like his toe needs more time to heal. Jones has completed 67 percent of his passes and has helped guide the 49ers to a 4-1 record while under center. If Purdy is unable to play Sunday, his next chance to suit up will be Week 9 against the Giants.