Purdy (shoulder/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, even though 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan considers the quarterback "highly unlikely" to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers reportedly are thinking about having Purdy available as the No. 2 or 3 quarterback, while Mac Jones is preparing for another start. This does at least suggest Purdy is on track to return soon, especially if he ends up in uniform Sunday as a backup.