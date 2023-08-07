Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he "doubts" Purdy will play during Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy will continue to take part in joint practices this week, but it looks like if the second-year QB is to handle preseason action, it won't come until later. Instead, the 49ers could use Sunday's contest to take a longer look at Sam Darnold and Trey Lance in game situations, while Brandon Allen remains available to close out the game. Purdy remains on schedule to shed his required days off from the practice schedule next week, indicating that his rehab continues to go as planned.