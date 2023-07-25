Purdy (elbow) avoided the PUP list and is eligible to practice at the start of training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The decision suggests Purdy will at least be a limited participant Wednesday when the 49ers hold their first practice of camp. His recovery from UCL surgery in March seems to be progressing a bit faster than initially expected, with GM John Lynch saying Tuesday that Purdy has been "cleared, without restrictions," per David Lombardi of The Athletic. That doesn't necessarily mean Purdy will be a full participant from the jump, but it does suggest he's well on his way to suiting up for Week 1, quite possibly as the 49ers' starting quarterback. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold still figure to get some first-team reps this summer, as Purdy will be on a "pitch count" at first and then needs to convince the 49ers that his solid rookie season wasn't a fluke. Lynch's comments earlier this offseason suggest he's a believer, so all this makes Purdy the continued favorite to start Week 1.