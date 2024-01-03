Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy won't play in Sunday's game against the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

On Monday, Shanahan ruled out Christian McCaffrey for Week 18 due to the strained right calf that he suffered this past Sunday at Washington. Two days later, Shanahan did the same with the 49ers' starting quarterback, telling Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, "Brock's the only guy for sure I don't plan on playing." With the team locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Purdy thus will yield QB duties to backup Sam Darnold this weekend. Purdy next will take the field in the divisional round of the postseason.