Purdy (toe) didn't practice Thursday but was seen doing some conditioning work while wearing cleats, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy has missed three of the last four contests due to a turf toe injury, and his lack of practice reps so far this week seems to indicate he's trending toward another absence Sunday at Tampa Bay. Coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com on Wednesday that Purdy is "progressing," and the 49ers haven't considered placing the quarterback on injured reserve, which would carry with it a minimum four-game absence. As a result, even if Mac Jones ends up getting the Week 6 start under center for the 49ers, Purdy remains a candidate to play until the team officially rules him out for game day.