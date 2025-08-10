Purdy didn't warm up and isn't likely to play in Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy is among a slew of 49ers healthy regulars, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall on offense and Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on defense, who don't appear to be playing in the preseason opener. Mac Jones figures to get a good look behind center against the Broncos.