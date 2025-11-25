Purdy completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 193 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while rushing six times for 16 yards in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.

Purdy had a first half he would like to forget after getting picked off by Carolina's secondary on three consecutive possessions. The trio of turnovers followed an impressive 15-play, 72-yard opening drive that culminated in a touchdown strike to WR Jauan Jennings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his signal-caller a vote of confidence heading into halftime, telling ESPN's Lisa Salters that he felt Purdy played well outside of missing his mark on two of the three interceptions. The Iowa State product took better care of the ball in the second half, leading a couple of scoring drives to finish off the Panthers in the primetime victory. Monday's shoddy results coupled with a brutal upcoming matchup against Cleveland's defense Sunday should suppress Purdy's fantasy value in Week 13.