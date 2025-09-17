Purdy (left shoulder/toe) officially was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy fulfilled coach Kyle Shanahan's expectation for his activity level from earlier Wednesday, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. During the media-access portion of the session, Purdy was third in the QB rotation behind Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, and he was seen making throws and also jogging on what has been described as a turf toe variant, per Branch. Purdy thus seemingly has a chance to return to action Sunday versus the Cardinals, but how he fares Thursday and Friday will be telling for his Week 3 availability. Mac Jones will continue to start as long as Purdy is sidelined.