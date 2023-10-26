Purdy (concussion) officially was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of Monday's 22-17 loss at Minnesota, Purdy developed concussion symptoms on the flight back to San Francisco, which was revealed by coach Kyle Shanahan prior to Wednesday's practice, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. While Purdy was absent from that session, he was spotted rolling out and throwing a pass Thursday, per Wagoner. Purdy thus has taken a tangible step in his quest through the protocol for head injuries, but considering the timing of the diagnosis on a short week of prep, he may be up against it to be available Sunday against the Bengals. If Purdy isn't able to gain clearance to play this weekend, Sam Darnold will direct the 49ers offense.