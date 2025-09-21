The 49ers downgraded Purdy (toe/shoulder) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though Purdy was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and is progressing more quickly than the 49ers anticipated in his recovery from turf toe as well as an AC joint sprain of his non-throwing shoulder, he'll end up missing a second straight game. Mac Jones will be in line for another start Sunday, but the 49ers have optimism that Purdy could be ready to return to the lineup for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars.