Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Reports suggest he'll likely miss multiple games, but the 49ers waited until Friday to rule Purdy out for Week 2. Mac Jones will step in as the starting quarterback, manning an offense that won't have TE George Kittle (hamstring) or WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and may also be missing LT Trent Williams (questionable, knee) and WR Jauan Jennings (questionable, shoulder). Purdy's next chance to play is Week 3 against the Cardinals, although it doesn't sound likely even if the Niners leave things open-ended.