Purdy is no longer wearing a brace over his surgically repaired right elbow, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.
GM John Lynch discussed the 49ers' QB situation Monday, noting that Purdy is "definitely on schedule, hitting all the checkpoints," while Trey Lance isn't actively being shopped but has been mentioned in trade talks "on a couple occasions." Purdy is six weeks removed from UCL surgery and won't be available for offseason practices, with Lynch saying he'll have a better idea about the second-year QB's rehab timeline 12 weeks out from surgery. Lynch said in late March that he expected Purdy to be ready early in the regular season, possibly by Week 1, adding that Purdy is "probably the leader in the clubhouse" to start once he's healthy. A strong offseason and training camp from Lance or free-agent addition Sam Darnold might change that, especially if Purdy is slow to come back from surgery.