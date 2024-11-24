Purdy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, but the 49ers believe that he'll be able to return to action in their Week 13 matchup with the Bills on Dec. 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter acknowledges that despite the 49ers' optimism, a Week 13 return shouldn't be considered a lock for Purdy, whom the team initially thought would be able to play through a sore right shoulder this Sunday in Green Bay. While a recent MRI revealed nothing overly concerning with Purdy's shoulder, the quarterback exited early during practice Thursday and then didn't participate at all in Friday's session before being ruled out for Sunday's contest. As such, Purdy will likely need to demonstrate more progress during the team's Week 13 practices before a decision on his availability for the game in Buffalo is made. The 49ers will turn to Brandon Allen to make his first start since 2021 in place of Purdy against the Packers.