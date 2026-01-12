Purdy completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing nine times for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card round win over Philadelphia.

Purdy hit the ground running to begin the playoffs when he marched the 49ers down the field 76 yards on six plays for a touchdown on the team's opening drive. The 25-year-old ran into some trouble after that with a pair of three-and-out drives before coughing up a fumble out of bounds that cost San Francisco a chance at a field-goal attempt before halftime. Purdy put his resiliency on display in the second half when he overcame a pair of interceptions and threw the game-winning touchdown to RB Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter. The Iowa State product will now shift his focus to Seattle, who held the signal-caller to his worst stat line of 2025 (127 yards, one INT) in Week 18 of the regular season. Purdy and San Francisco's offense will have to execute better in the divisional round if the depleted unit that just lost TE George Kittle (Achilles) has any chance of upsetting the NFC's No. 1 seed.