Purdy completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added two carries for five yards in the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Purdy put together an impressive passing yardage total, especially considering he was down both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring), along with De'Zhaun Stribling (IR, ankle) and Demarcus Robinson (IR, ankle). He also lost Christian McCaffrey for the entirety of the second quarter due to a leg injury that the star back eventually returned from, but the scarcity of his top pass catchers eventually led to a more mistake-filled performance than usual. The multi-interception tally was Purdy's first of the season, and the two picks led to 10 points for the Falcons. Purdy should have a chance to work with an exponentially deeper pass-catching corps in a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8, as the Week 8 bye should offer multiple receivers a chance to recover from their respective injuries.