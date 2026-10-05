Purdy completed 19 of 30 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 10 carries for 29 yards in the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Purdy performed admirably against a tough Broncos defense, and his legs helped him to yet another a sack-free afternoon despite the challenge posted by Denver's aggressive unit. Purdy didn't fire his first touchdown pass of the day until the 4:15 mark of the third quarter, hitting Deebo Samuel from one yard out to snap a 3-3 tie. The veteran signal-caller then sealed San Francisco's victory with a 56-yard scoring strike to George Kittle just before the two-minute warning, and Purdy remained free of interceptions for the third straight game. Purdy has a league-leading 11 touchdown passes and has yet to be brought down through four games, but he'll have a stiff challenge on his hands in a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.