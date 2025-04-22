Purdy is present Tuesday for the start of San Francisco's voluntary offseason program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Purdy's rookie deal is currently set to expire after the 2025 campaign, but he and the 49ers remain engaged in talks surrounding a new extension. Both Michael Silver and Dianna Russini of The Athletic report that Purdy's attendance for the start of voluntary OTAs is a sign that contract discussions are moving in the right direction, but this remains a situation that could drag on until later stage of the offseason. Purdy struggled in 2024 compared to his stellar 2023 season, though the context of Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) both missing most of the year must be noted. The 25-year-old signal-caller will have do make do without Deebo Samuel, who has been traded to the Commanders, within his offensive playmaking group in 2025, but standout 36-year-old left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) has confirmed his intent to return for a 16th NFL season.