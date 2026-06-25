49ers' Brock Purdy: Plans throwing sessions before camp

Purdy, who has been participating in this week's Tight End University, an event hosted by teammate George Kittle (Achilles), said that he plans to gather with other 49ers for throwing sessions over the next month prior to training camp, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reports.

As the coming campaign approaches, Purdy -- who has had time to move past the shoulder and toe issues he dealt with last season -- is set to work with a WR corps that welcomes a trio of key additions in Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling. Also in the mix are returnees Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson. Meanwhile, Kittle is bouncing back from an Achilles injury, and though the star TE says that he has "a chance" to be ready for Week 1, the 49ers may need to lean more on their key wideouts out of the gate this year while Kittle works his way back into the mix. Purdy is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he threw for 2,167 yards with 20 TDs and 10 picks, while carrying 33 times for 147 yards and three scores in nine games. Looking ahead, the signal caller's fantasy upside in 2026 hinges largely on avoiding injuries, as well as building strong on-field chemistry with his team's re-tooled pass-catching unit.