Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Purdy (elbow) will no longer require scheduled off-days during weekly practices as he gears up to start the regular-season opener, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

It appears that Purdy is ramping up his physical activity just in time for Week 1, which falls within the timetable the 49ers provided this past offseason. Shanahan even mentioned that Purdy could play in one of the 49ers' final two preseason games, the first of which comes against the Broncos on Saturday. Seeing a healthy Purdy enter an exhibition game would ease any health concerns fantasy managers may have for last year's rookie standout heading into draft season. Once he is ready to roll, the 23-year-old will run an offense with explosive weapons wherever he looks.