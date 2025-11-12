Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) will be a limited but "aggressive" participant at Wednesday's practice with the intention to start Sunday's game at Arizona, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On the heels of Purdy's eighth absence of the season this past Sunday against the Rams, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com on Monday that the 49ers "want three aggressive practices, and we want to hear from him and make sure he feels good after them, too." Wednesday's development indicates that Purdy isn't completely past the turf toe injury that has bothered him since Week 1, but he's at least putting himself in a position for his first game action since Week 4. Mac Jones has been filling for Purdy during his extended absence.