Purdy completed 16 of 29 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns. He added four rushing yards and a TD on two carries.

High winds in Cleveland made passing difficult, but Purdy was able to connect with Jauan Jennings for a seven-yard score in the fourth quarter after the QB ran in a two-yard touchdown of his own in the third. The rushing score was Purdy's first in three starts since returning from a tie injury, and is the best sign yet that he's fully healthy. He'll get a bye to rest up next week before the 49ers host the Titans in Week 15.