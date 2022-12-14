Purdy (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury, but the pain could impact his throwing and mobility. If not Purdy, the 49ers will turn to journeyman Josh Johnson for Thursday's NFC West clash, scheduled at 8:20 ET.
