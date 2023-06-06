49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy (elbow) is "right on pace" with his recovery and is throwing three times a week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Purdy resumed throwing last week and did some running on the side field during the first day of San Francisco's mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will continue to split first-team reps while Purdy rehabs from offseason UCL surgery, but the Iowa State product remains the frontrunner to claim a starting spot when he's back to 100 percent.