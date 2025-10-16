Purdy (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy has missed four of the last five games as he battles a turf toe injury, but his ability to handle some practice reps on back-to-back days for the first time since Week 4 prep generally is a good sign that he's fighting to return to action. Fill-in quarterback Mac Jones (knee/oblique) upgraded from limited Wednesday to full one day later, though, indicating that he's a better bet than Purdy to be available Sunday against the Falcons. Coach Kyle Shanahan has typically been announcing the 49ers' starting QB ahead of game days, so his media session Friday should be enlightening on that front.