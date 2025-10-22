Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan added that Purdy is "steadily getting better every week" from the turf toe injury that has sidelined him for five of the last six games. This comes on the heels of Shanahan telling Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday that it'll be a "stretch" for Purdy to return to action Sunday at Houston. Nevertheless, Purdy's status will continue to be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of who between him and Mac Jones will be under center for the 49ers in Week 8.