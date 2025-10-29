Purdy (toe) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that Purdy was slated to be limited in Wednesday's session, which came to pass. Meanwhile, fill-in QB Mac Jones, who emerged from Week 8 action with a bruised knee, practiced fully to begin Week 9 prep. This follows comments from Shanahan on Monday in which he didn't believe it was a "long shot" for Purdy to play Sunday at the Giants, but the 49ers would "see how he's doing Wednesday," according to Wagoner. Considering Purdy hasn't upgraded to all activity yet in practice, he again may be running behind Jones to start this weekend, but ultimately the former's listing Thursday and Friday will be watched to see if the tide turns in his favor.