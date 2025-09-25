Purdy (left shoulder/toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy continues to string together capped sessions going back to Week 3 prep, and he even handled the first QB reps during pre-practice drills Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Afterward, when asked if he'll start Sunday against the Jaguars, Purdy told Vic Tafur of The Athletic, "We'll see. I like where I'm at. I am felling a lot better." Purdy has missed the last two games due to a turf toe variant and an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, and Mac Jones, who's earned a pair of spot starts in Purdy's place, is dealing with a sprained PCL of his own. Unless coach Kyle Shanahan officially names a starter for Week 4 on Friday, the decision to roll with Purdy or Jones in Week 4 may come down to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.