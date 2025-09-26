Purdy (left shoulder/knee) doesn't have a designation for and will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy hasn't played since Week 1 due to a turf toe variant and an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, but he'll officially retake the reins of the 49ers offense from backup Mac Jones (knee). In his return to the lineup, Purdy will be taking on a Jacksonville pass defense that has allowed 209.3 yards per game (17th in the NFL).