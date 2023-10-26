Purdy (concussion) is taking part in Thursday's practice session, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly before the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy entered the NFL's concussion protocol after being evaluated at some point following Monday's 22-17 loss to the Vikings. With just five days off between games than the usual six, Purdy is facing an uphill battle to gain clearance to start this Sunday against the Bengals, but his presence at practice Thursday at least keeps the door open for him to play. The 49ers will reveal after practice concludes whether Purdy was a limited or full participant, but the signal-caller will still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in any case before exiting the protocol. Sam Darnold took all the first-team reps at Wednesday's walk-through session and would be in line to start Sunday if Purdy isn't available.