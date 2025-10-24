Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mac Jones took the first-team reps in practice again and will make at least one more start. For his part, Purdy practiced on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, as he did last week, with coach Coach Kyle Shanahan noting that the QB has been progressing, albeit slowly. Purdy's next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 2 against the Giants.