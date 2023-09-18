Purdy completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 206 yards and rushed three times for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Purdy finished without a passing touchdown in a regular-season start for the first time in his young career. The 24-year-old salvaged what would have been a mediocre fantasy line with a short rushing score on a quarterback sneak as time expired in the first half. Purdy missed on a couple of deep shots but otherwise played a clean game and got the ball into the hands of his playmakers quickly. Purdy will look to get back into the touchdown column in the 49ers' home opener against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.