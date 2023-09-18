Purdy completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 206 yards and rushed three times for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Purdy finished without a passing touchdown in a regular-season start for the first time in his young career. The 24-year-old salvaged what would have been a mediocre fantasy line with a short rushing score on a quarterback sneak as time expired in the first half. Purdy missed on a couple of deep shots, but otherwise played a clean game and got the ball into the hands of his playmakers quickly. Purdy will look to get back into the touchdown column in the 49ers' home-opener against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.