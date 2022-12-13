San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (oblique/ribs) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy was estimated as a limited participant Monday, when the 49ers issued their first Week 15 injury report despite not holding a practice session. The rookie quarterback will be able to take some reps for real Tuesday, but Shanahan suggested that Purdy's status for Thursday's matchup with the Seahawks could come down to a game-time decision. On a fortunate note, Shanahan said that Purdy's ability to play through the oblique and rib issue will be a matter of pain tolerance, with the coach noting that Purdy won't make either injury any worse by suiting up, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson would likely be in line to start Week 15 if Purdy can't go.