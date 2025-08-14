San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he expects Purdy and "some" starters will suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Purdy thus appears poised to make his preseason debut Saturday, though he may be tasked with operating without wide receivers Jauan Jennings (calf), Jacob Cowing (hamstring) and Jordan Watkins (ankle), in addition to Brandon Aiyuk (ACL), who remains on the active/PUP list and may be sidelined until Week 6. Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson look set to operate as Purdy's top two wide receivers Saturday, while it remains to be seen whether Shanahan will opt to rest veteran playmakers Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.