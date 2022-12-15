Purdy (oblique/ribs), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to suit up and start at quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation on Purdy's availability for the contest won't come until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but the rookie signal-caller looks to have made enough progress in his recovery from the pair of injuries to play. The 49ers listed Purdy as a limited participant on practice reports issued Monday through Wednesday, but the 22-year-old was presumably only able to do light activity while the team held walk-through workouts. Head coach Kyle Shahanan suggested earlier this week that Purdy won't risk worsening either of his injuries if he plays against the Seahawks, but the quarterback will likely be playing through some level of pain Thursday.