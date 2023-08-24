Purdy, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are all scheduled to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his plan Thursday night, a few hours after it was reported that Darnold had won the No. 2 QB job. Lance is now the subject of trade rumors, yet again, while Purdy is locked in as the Week 1 starter and on track to make his second appearance of the 2023 preseason. Purdy was solid last week against the Broncos, completing five of six passes for 65 yards and adding a carry for eight yards.